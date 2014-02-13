Icy bridges and roads this morning - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Icy bridges and roads this morning

Please use caution when driving this morning.  There are various reports of ice on bridges and roads.  The I-210 westbound overpass to the I-10 on ramp near Sulphur is closed.  All traffic is being diverted east bound.  The Beglis Parkway I-10 overpass is closed as well.  

There are a few reports of accidents.  

Patches of ice have been reported on other bridges across Southwest Louisiana.  The I-210 exchange east and west bound have patches of ice.  Use caution when driving on I-10 eastbound and the Choupique Overpass. There are reports of heavy fog on the Ellender bridge.

Please using caution driving this morning.   

    •   
