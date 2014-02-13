Icy bridges and roads this morning

Please use caution when driving this morning. There are various reports of ice on bridges and roads. The I-210 westbound overpass to the I-10 on ramp near Sulphur is closed. All traffic is being diverted east bound. The Beglis Parkway I-10 overpass is closed as well.

There are a few reports of accidents.

Patches of ice have been reported on other bridges across Southwest Louisiana. The I-210 exchange east and west bound have patches of ice. Use caution when driving on I-10 eastbound and the Choupique Overpass. There are reports of heavy fog on the Ellender bridge.

Please using caution driving this morning.