McNeese students bring new ideas to reality

Students at McNeese are learning how to not only think outside of the box, but to completely rethink.

The opening of the Innovation Center at Mcneese is just another element of the innovation curriculum.

McNeese is the 2nd university in the United States to offer a minor in Innovation Engineering, which helps student develop and implement new ideas.

Inspired by work environments like Google, students meet to create and learn.

"It's very relaxed, it's not stressful, it's not intense, and it's not white walls," said McNeese student, Hannah Fogg.

"There's machines to help prototype, brainstorm, write, and communicate ideas," said Founder of Innovation Engineering Institute, Doug Hall. "They have all the tools they need right here and the brains to take these ideas to the next stage."

The Innovation center is located in the SEED center. There's an innovation classroom, laboratory, and business incubation studio.  

Innovation Engineering brings students from all majors together and collaborates their ideas into actual businesses.  

"For me, it's watching students go through this and seeing the light bulb turn on in their heads," said Janet Woolman, McNeese Executive Director of Economic Development.

And with a new way to think and the tools to successfully bring ideas to reality, those behind the concept said it's invaluable to future careers.

"These are the people that are going to take Southwest Louisiana and transform it," said Hall. "They're going to change our schools, they're going to change our health care, they're going to change our businesses."

McNeese students in any major can minor in Innovation Engineering.

