Jace Peterson dreams of the 40-man roster - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jace Peterson dreams of the 40-man roster

Most people fall in love with sports at an early age. this was just the case for Jace Peterson who started playing baseball when he was around 5 years old.

"My dad was a coach, I had two little brothers. One was 14 months behind me, so we played together," Peterson said.

And that was just the beginning. Peterson went on to play baseball at Hamilton Christian before signing with McNeese State.

"I wanted to play football and baseball, that was a huge thing for me, so McNeese was one of the schools that said that if I went there right away they would let me play both sports," Peterson said.

And it only took three years to get drafted by the San Diego Padres organization.

"Currently, I'll be in AA this year with the San Antonio Missions, but I'm thrilled, I'm having a blast," he said.

But his dreams don't stop in the minor leagues. Peterson hope 2014 will be the year he makes the 40-man roster.

"The 40-man is your team protects you, so they either put you on the 40-man big league roster, and if they don't, any other teams called the rule 5 draft, can pick you up and you're automatically on theirs. So it's pretty much just a thing that if the organization likes you and considers you a guy they really want on the next level, then they put you on the 40-man roster," Peterson said.

And that process starts when he leaves for spring training this week.

"Well I'm looking forward to it. We start almost as soon as I get there, so I'm ready to go."

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly