Jace Peterson dreams of the 40-man roster

Most people fall in love with sports at an early age. this was just the case for Jace Peterson who started playing baseball when he was around 5 years old.





"My dad was a coach, I had two little brothers. One was 14 months behind me, so we played together," Peterson said.





And that was just the beginning. Peterson went on to play baseball at Hamilton Christian before signing with McNeese State.





"I wanted to play football and baseball, that was a huge thing for me, so McNeese was one of the schools that said that if I went there right away they would let me play both sports," Peterson said.







And it only took three years to get drafted by the San Diego Padres organization.





"Currently, I'll be in AA this year with the San Antonio Missions, but I'm thrilled, I'm having a blast," he said.







But his dreams don't stop in the minor leagues. Peterson hope 2014 will be the year he makes the 40-man roster.





"The 40-man is your team protects you, so they either put you on the 40-man big league roster, and if they don't, any other teams called the rule 5 draft, can pick you up and you're automatically on theirs. So it's pretty much just a thing that if the organization likes you and considers you a guy they really want on the next level, then they put you on the 40-man roster," Peterson said.







And that process starts when he leaves for spring training this week.





"Well I'm looking forward to it. We start almost as soon as I get there, so I'm ready to go."