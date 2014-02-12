Fallen soldier to be honored with re-naming of local park

Almost eight years after Jennings native corporal Marcus Cain lost his life serving his country, the city of Jennings has plans to further honor this fallen soldier.

at the Jennings city council meeting tonight, the council discussed re-naming Southside park to the Marcus Cain memorial park.

Jennings mayor Terry Duhon explained why they feel re-naming the park will help to honor Marcus.

"I fully expect the council to re-name Southside park to Marcus Cain memorial park and I think it would be a fitting honor and a way to remember Marcus and the service he did not only for this city, state but also our country."

The council will vote on re-naming the park at next month's meeting.

