The future of immigration reform remains uncertain

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

After health care reform, immigration reform is the big issue on Capitol Hill. But chances for long awaited reform seem slim

Last week, house republican leaders cast doubt that an immigration reform deal can get done this year.

But a local immigration advocacy lawyer believes there's still hope to accomplish something for 2014.

Comments last week by House Speaker John Boehner cast doubt that any type of immigration law will happen this year. He said some Republicans don't trust President Obama to enforce the law and end illegal immigration.

"Under President Obama there have been more deportations than under President Bush. The administration has been zealously enforcing trying to go after people who are here illegally," said advocacy lawyer Beth Zilbert.

While some conservative members of his party are opposed to immigration reform this year, Boehner admits something must be done about the estimated 12 million illegal immigrants in the US.

"It's time to deal with it, but how we deal with it is going to be critically important," Boehner said.

Zilbert has hope that something will happen this year.

"I think that's a great possibility that, that might happen in 2014 I think both sides of the isle agree that if folks have been here a really long time, have US relatives, can prove that they're persons of good moral character and that they've no criminal background absolutely we want to help them stay here."

