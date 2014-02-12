Kim Kennedy Named SLC Softball Hitter of the Week

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse:

FRISCO, Texas—After posting a .455 batting average in the opening weekend at the South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational, senior first baseman Kim Kennedy has been named the Southland Conference softball Hitter of the Week as announced by the league office Tuesday.

Kennedy, a native of Moss Bluff, La., helped the Cowgirls to a 3-2 record including a 5-3 win over preseason ranked UAB to open the season. Kennedy went 5-for-11 at the plate including a double, triple, six RBI and scored three runs. She also reached base five times after being hit by pitch. Kennedy ended the weekend with a .727 slugging percent and a .647 on-base percent.

The Cowgirls will travel to College Station, Texas this weekend to take part in the Texas A&M Aggie Classic.