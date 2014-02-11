CPSB hopes to have new Superintendent by August 1

The Calcasieu Parish School Board met Tuesday evening and appointed a Special Committee to proceed with selection of a new Superintendent.

It was just last month that Superintendent of Calcasieu Parish Schools, Wayne Savoy, announced he plans to retire at the end of the year when his contract is up.

While it was also discussed he may leave before that, a Special Committee is now working to have a new Superintendent in by August 1.

"Mr. Webb is our chairman, Mr. Andrepont is the Vice Chair, Mr. Burleigh, Mr. Dellafosse, Ms. Duhon, Mr. Guidry and Mr. Jongbloed are the members of the committee," stated CPSB President Annette Ballard.

The committee's first meeting is February 19 at 4:45 p.m. and although not all board members are on the committee, they are all invited to attend.

"All board members are voting members and they can be there, it's just a small committee set aside to begin this search," explained Special Committee Chair, R.L. Webb.

Tuesday, board members received booklets with information pertaining to the search.

"We're going to talk about determining the qualifications, the minimum and maximum qualifications we can accept, the superintendents duties, responsibilities and so forth. And one of the more important things that I hope we can get to in the first meeting is the superintendent's salary range," said Webb.

Webb says they need that information to begin advertising for the position which could be filled as soon as August 1.

"If everything goes well, we would be able to have a Superintendent maybe in time for the start of school, August 1. That does not mean Mr. Savoy will be leaving August 1," said Webb.

Wayne Savoy reiterated Tuesday he is available to help with the transition if the board wants him to.

"If there was a transition period I would be available. If the board chose not to, that's fine with me," said Savoy.

Savoy's contract isn't officially up until the end of the year.

Webb says the August 1 deadline is ideal; however it's a suggested timeline and could change depending on how the Special Committee moves forward.

