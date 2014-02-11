CPSB appoints Special Committee to find new Superintendent

The Calcasieu Parish School Board met Tuesday evening. The board approved a motion to appoint a Special Committee to handle selection of a new Superintendent.

R.L. Webb is the chair of the Special Committee. He says they will hold their first meeting February 19 at 4:45 p.m. All board members are not on the committee but are invited to attend.

Superintendent Wayne Savoy's contract is up at the end of the year. He says he will stay to work with the new Superintendent during a transition period, if needed.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have the full story tonight on Nightcast.