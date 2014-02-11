Long-range transportation meeting set for Tuesday in Lake Charles

Two public meetings are scheduled to allow citizens to provide input on long range transportation planning for Calcasieu Parish. The meetings are being sponsored by the Imperial Calcasieu Regional Planning and Development Commission (IMCAL) and Calcasieu Parish.

The first meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Willis Noland Conference Center on the second floor of the SEED Center located at 4310 Ryan St. The second meeting is set for Thursday at the SPAR Recreation and Aquatic Center located at 933 W. Parish Road in Sulphur.



"This is an opportunity for the citizens to participate in planning for the tremendous progress we are experiencing in Calcasieu Parish," said IMCAL Executive Director Grant Bush. "Our hope is that people will attend one of the public meetings and give us input on the priorities they would like to see for the future of Calcasieu Parish transportation."

More information about the long range transportation plan for Calcasieu Parish will be available throughout the planning process over the next six months by contacting IMCAL at imcal@imcal.org, on the website www.imcal.webs.com or by following IMCAL on Facebook.

