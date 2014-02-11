Credit card bust in Vinton sparks a visit from the feds

Hello everyone,

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.

First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedules. We will bring you up-to-the minute headlines and weather during our Connections at Midday show at 11:53 a.m. We will follow with more news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of 12 noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/category/251459/live-streaming-video.



Our top story at this hour involves a major bust in Vinton. Vinton Police made a traffic stop on Sunday, and they found multiple credit card accounts – including at least one connected to the recent Target data breach. Federal authorities are involved in the far-reaching investigation. We'll have more during our update and you can read more HERE.

Big news from Cameron Parish as the Department of Energy approves a liquefied natural gas export facility. Federal approval means Sempra Energy can transition its Cameron plant from an import-only operation to an export facility. It's a big deal that means lots of jobs. Look for more during our broadcast and online HERE.

In weather, Zack is in for Ben today. He tells us to expect temperatures to slowly climb into the upper 30's with off and on showers, but expect heavier rain this evening and into the overnight hours. What about any freezing rain? Find out what's likely in our area during our updates and online HERE.

During this time, when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE.

Have a great day everyone, and be careful out there on those wet streets.