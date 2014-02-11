Landrieu: LNG export facility approved for Cameron Parish

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility by Sempra Energy was approved Tuesday for Cameron Parish, according to a news release from U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu, D-La.

"In 2011, Sempra applied to the Department of Energy (DOE) to transition its facility from an import-only facility into an export facility. It waited more than two years for a DOE's approval... With this final approval from DOE, Sempra can complete its export facility," said Landrieu's office in a news release.

U.S. Senator David Vitter, R-La., said in a separate news release that the company "has earned conditional approval from the Department of Energy to export liquefied natural gas to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States."

"Natural gas has created a job boom across this country, but in particular in Southwest Louisiana, and this conditional approval means the Cameron LNG project has taken an important step in the right direction. I'll continue to push for final approval to get this cutting-edge liquefied natural gas project through the cumbersome federal regulatory process," Vitter said.

The expansion of the Sempra plant in Hackberry is expected to create 3,000 construction jobs and 140 full-time jobs and bring $10 billion in development to the economy of Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.