Boil advisory lifted in Oberlin

At about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Town of Oberlin lifted the boil advisory that had been in effect since Wednesday, February 5.

Crews worked to repair a broken water line, and town officials were waiting on the go-ahead from state officials with the Louisiana Departmenf of Health and Hospitals, who were testing the water to ensure that it was safe for consumption.

"The boil advisory issued for the Town of Oberlin... has been lifted. Bacteriological analysis by Louisiana Department of Health and Hospital for samples collected throughout the system

were negative for coliforms," said Tracy Neely of Cenla Environmental Science in a news release.



