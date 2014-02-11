Moss Bluff Native Baylee Corbello Named SEC Freshman of the Week - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Moss Bluff Native Baylee Corbello Named SEC Freshman of the Week

By LSU Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU softball pitcher Baylee Corbello collected the first SEC Freshman of the Week award of the season as announced Monday by the league office.

Corbello turned in a magnificent opening weekend and surrendered only one run over two complete game performances. The right-hander racked up 23 strikeouts and is tied for the SEC's top spot. She also limited the opposition to three hits and a paltry .068 batting average which is third-lowest among the SEC pitchers.

Corbello, a Tiger Classic All-Tournament Team selection, fanned 10 batters against Minnesota during her LSU debut. She sat down 21 of the last 23 batters she faced and didn't allow a hit after the first inning. The Lake Charles native was the tough-luck loser of a 1-0 decision but became the fourth freshmen hurler in program history to amass double-digit Ks in their first career start.

For an encore, Corbello carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning during her start versus Oklahoma State. She protected a 1-0 lead and recorded the final six outs of the contest via the strikeout. The two-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year wiggled her way of a pair of one-out jams and stranded five baserunners over the final two frames. Her 13 strikeouts tied for the third-most recorded by a LSU freshman pitcher.

LSU continues its 11-game homestand to start the 2014 season as George Washington, Northwestern and Penn State visit Tiger Park for the Tiger Invitational this weekend.

