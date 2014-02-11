McNeese Softball Concludes Tournament Play With 12-3 Win Over Sy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Softball Concludes Tournament Play With 12-3 Win Over Syracuse

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

MOBILE--  McNeese softball scored runs in the final four innings to defeat Syracuse 12-3 in the final game of the South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational.  McNeese ends tournament play with a 3-2 record.

     The Cowgirls trailed 3-1 after four innings but scored four runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead.  McNeese broke the game open with four more runs in the sixth for a 9-3 lead then added three more runs in the seventh for a 12-3 win.

     McNeese collected seven hits and 10 RBI's and didn't commit an error while holding Syracuse to four hits.

     Junior outfielder Lauren Langner led McNeese with a 3-for-4 plate appearance.  Of Langner's three hits, two were doubles.  McNeese ended the game with a total of four doubles.  Kim Kennedy and Alanna DiVittorio both had one double apiece.  DiVittorio ended the game with two hits and Ashley Modzelewski had one hit, a two-run home run in the seventh.  Kennedy led the Cowgirls with three RBI and was named to the all-tournament team along with Langner.

     Sophomore hurler Jamie Allred improved to 2-1 on the season with the win.  Allred gave up four hits and struck out seven in four innings. 

     Sophomore Emily Vincent pitched three innings of no-hit ball and fanned five batters.

     McNeese will travel to College Station this weekend to take part in the Texas A&M Classic.  McNeese will face Tulsa, Oregon State and Texas A&M.

 

Mardi Gras Invitational Tournament MVP
Farish Beard, P, USA
 
Mardi Gras Invitational All-Tournament Team
Farish Beard, P, USA
Hannah Campbell, P, USA
Alex Breeden, C, USA
Kaitlyn Griffith, IF, USA
Kim Kennedy, IF, McNeese State 
Lauren Langner, OF, McNeese State
Julie Wambold, IF, Syracuse
Nicole Landstrom, UT, Syracuse
Lauren De Castro, OF, Austin Peay
Caitlin Attfield, IF, UAB

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly