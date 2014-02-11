McNeese Softball Concludes Tournament Play With 12-3 Win Over Syracuse

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

MOBILE-- McNeese softball scored runs in the final four innings to defeat Syracuse 12-3 in the final game of the South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational. McNeese ends tournament play with a 3-2 record.

The Cowgirls trailed 3-1 after four innings but scored four runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. McNeese broke the game open with four more runs in the sixth for a 9-3 lead then added three more runs in the seventh for a 12-3 win.

McNeese collected seven hits and 10 RBI's and didn't commit an error while holding Syracuse to four hits.

Junior outfielder Lauren Langner led McNeese with a 3-for-4 plate appearance. Of Langner's three hits, two were doubles. McNeese ended the game with a total of four doubles. Kim Kennedy and Alanna DiVittorio both had one double apiece. DiVittorio ended the game with two hits and Ashley Modzelewski had one hit, a two-run home run in the seventh. Kennedy led the Cowgirls with three RBI and was named to the all-tournament team along with Langner.

Sophomore hurler Jamie Allred improved to 2-1 on the season with the win. Allred gave up four hits and struck out seven in four innings.

Sophomore Emily Vincent pitched three innings of no-hit ball and fanned five batters.

McNeese will travel to College Station this weekend to take part in the Texas A&M Classic. McNeese will face Tulsa, Oregon State and Texas A&M.

Mardi Gras Invitational Tournament MVP

Farish Beard, P, USA



Mardi Gras Invitational All-Tournament Team

Farish Beard, P, USA

Hannah Campbell, P, USA

Alex Breeden, C, USA

Kaitlyn Griffith, IF, USA

Kim Kennedy, IF, McNeese State

Lauren Langner, OF, McNeese State

Julie Wambold, IF, Syracuse

Nicole Landstrom, UT, Syracuse

Lauren De Castro, OF, Austin Peay

Caitlin Attfield, IF, UAB