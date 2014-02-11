Cajuns Baseball Tabbed To Win Sun Belt Conference

By ULL Athletics:

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The nationally-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team was tabbed to win the Sun Belt Conference, receiving eight first-place votes from league coaches, while the squad saw six players land on the preseason team, the Sun Belt Conference office announced on Monday.

The Cajuns received 98 points in the poll, finishing 16 points ahead of South Alabama (82) for the top spot in the preseason poll, while Troy was picked third with 77.

"As coaches and players we appreciate the ranking, but we also understand at this point and time we have won nothing," head coach Tony Robichaux said. "The championship is going to be earned on the field. This is going to put the bull's eye on us. We just need to focus on our goals of winning a conference championship and getting to a regional, super regional and hopefully back to the (College) World Series."

Louisiana swept the top individual honors with Caleb Adams being named the 2014 Preseason Player of the Year and Austin Robichaux selected as the 2014 Pitcher of the Year. Adams and Robichaux were also tabbed to the 2014 Preseason All-Sun Belt Baseball Team as a designated hitter and starting pitcher.

Joining Adams and Robichaux on the preseason list were Michael Strentz at catcher, Blake Trahan at shortstop, Tyler Girouard at third base and Seth Harrison in the outfield.

"I am glad for our players," Robichaux added. "To be named to the preseason list rewards these guys for the hard work and effort they have put in."

The Ragin' Cajuns open the 2014 campaign on Friday at 6 p.m. when they host Eastern Illinois at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field in the first of a four-game series.

2014 Preseason All-Sun Belt Baseball Team

Austin Robichaux (Louisiana, Junior, SP)

Matt Bell (South Alabama, Senior, SP)

Shane McCain (Troy, Senior, SP)

Ian Tompkins (WKU, Junior, RP)

Michael Strentz (Louisiana, RS-Junior, C)

Zach George (Arkansas State, RS-Junior, 1B)

Caden Bailey (Georgia State, Junior, 2B)

Blake Trahan (Louisiana, Sophomore, SS)

Tyler Girouard (Louisiana, Junior, 3B)

Seth Harrison (Louisiana, Senior, OF)

Matt Shortall (UT Arlington, Senior, OF)

Regan Flaherty (WKU, Senior, OF)

Caleb Adams (Louisiana, Junior, DH)

Scott Wilcox (WKU, Senior, UTIL)

2014 Preseason Player of the Year

Caleb Adams (Louisiana, Junior, DH)

2014 Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Austin Robichaux (Louisiana, Junior, SP)

2014 SBC Coaches Predicted Order of Finish (first place votes)

1. Louisiana (8) - 98 pts

2. South Alabama (1) - 82 pts

3. Troy - 77 pts

4. Texas State - 57 pts

5. UT Arlington - 48 pts

6. WKU - 45 pts

7. Arkansas State - 41 pts

7. Georgia State - 41 pts

9. UALR - 33 pts

10. UL Monroe (1) - 28 pts