One suspect arrested in Crowley narcotics case

One suspect has been arrested and another is being sought in a narcotics case being investigated by Crowley Police.

Demetra Etienne, 27, of Crowley, was arrested Friday after the Crowley Police Department Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Lurose Drive.

"During the search, agents recovered 5 quart-size bags of marijuana with a weight of 5 ounces, a bottle of codeine containing 3 ounces and $12,500 in currency. All listed items were seized as evidence, and Crowley Police will file for asset forfeiture for the currency," said Police Chief K.P. Gibson in a news release.

Etienne was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute codeine, monies derived from drug proceeds and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Etienne was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, 29-year-old Brandal Moore of Crowley. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute codeine and monies derived from drug proceeds.

Those with information in the case are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS (8477).

