Crime Roundup: Sex offender arrested in Lake Charles

Christopher Charles Robinson. (Source: www.homefacts.com) Christopher Charles Robinson. (Source: www.homefacts.com)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 32-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with failure to register or notify as a sex offender or child predator, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Christopher Charles Robinson was arrested Friday morning at his home.

Robinson, who was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2005, is being held on a $25,000 bond.

 

Iowa man charged with third-offense DWI

A 35-year-old Iowa man has been charged with third-offense DWI, driving with a suspended license and flight from an officer, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Kevin James Victor was arrested Friday night on East Thomas Street in Sulphur.

Victor, who was charged with second-offense DWI in 2013, is being held on a $20,250 bond.

 

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Daniel Robert Nugent, 49, Lake Charles: aggravated battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $20,000.

• Ric Edward Ducotey, 29, Oklahoma: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle not registered, moving violation. Bond: $17,000.

• Javon Briclle Boutte, 22, Lake Charles: drug use in presence of persons under 17, possession or use of drugs in drug-free zone, distribution to persons under age of 18, encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, first-offense marijuana possession. Bond: $16,000.

• Lloyd Weston Thomas, 49, Lake Charles: simple burglary, theft over $1,500, resisting an officer. Bond: $15,000.

• James Allan Smith, 23, Lake Charles: drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

• Todd Blake Vice, 32, Vinton: two counts of simple burglary, theft $500 to $1,500, criminal trespass, illegal possession of stolen things.

• Kayla Marie Vincent, 29, Starks: two counts of simple burglary, theft $500 to $1,500, criminal trespass, illegal possession of stolen things.

 

