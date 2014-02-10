Where are Agnes & Ben? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Where are Agnes & Ben?

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Hello everyone,

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.  

First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedules. We will bring you up-to-the minute headlines and weather during our Connections at Midday show at 11:53 a.m. We will follow with more news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of 12 noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/category/251459/live-streaming-video.

You can expect updates on several ongoing stories, including the overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound. We'll also tell you why there's another boil advisory happening in Oberlin. In addition, we just got word about an Oakdale manufacturer being cited for 19 violations in an fire that severely burned a worker last year.

In weather, Ben tells me expect showers today, with an incoming cold front. What will that mean for our temperatures, and how long can we expect his nasty, wet weather to hang around? Find out during our quick update at the end of the Midday show this morning and during our live stream at noon.

During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE

Have a great day everyone, and be careful out there on those wet streets.

