Iowa man charged with fourth-offense DWI

A 49-year-old Iowa man has been charged with fourth-offense DWI, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said A.J. Sanders Jr. was arrested late Friday night, following a traffic stop near Sam Houston Jones Parkway and Sid Lane in Moss Bluff.

"A deputy conducted a stop on a car for driving with no headlights," Myers said Monday in a news release. "When the deputy approached the car and spoke with Sanders, he detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Sanders' breath."

Myers said Sanders told the deputy he drank several alcoholic beverages prior to driving.

Sanders, who was convicted of third-offense DWI in Calcasieu Parish in 2010, remained in jail Monday on a $15,250 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

