Crashes caused major delays Monday on Interstate 210

Crashes on Interstate 210 caused major delays and headaches Monday morning.

City police reported a crash in the westbound lanes near the Nelson Road exit around 7 a.m. and said the inside lane was closed for over an hour.

At 9 a.m., KPLC began receiving reports that another accident was backing up eastbound and westbound traffic starting at the La. 14 exit. Traffic on US 90 and Broad Street was backed up in all directions.

By 10 a.m., 210 was open again and traffic was flowing well. The news wasn't so good for those traveling west on Interstate 10.



An 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 10 westbound near the Opelousas Street exit around 3 a.m. Monday morning, forcing the closure of that road and detouring drivers to I-210. The roadway was still closed as of 3 p.m.



