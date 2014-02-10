Interstate 10 westbound closed near Opelousas Street exit

Interstate 10 westbound in Lake Charles is closed at the Opelousas Street exit after an 18-wheeler overturned early Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported and all traffic is being diverted to I-210 while the accident is being cleared up.

Around 7 a.m., city police reported an accident on I-210 westbound near the Nelson Road exit. Authorities said one lane of I-210 would be closed for an hour or so. KPLC has received reports that another accident has been reported in I-210 near La. 14 and traffic is backed up in both directions. Traffic on US 90 and Broad Street is also backing up.



The 18-wheeler overturned around 3 a.m. after going over the MLK/US 171 overpass.

The truck is carrying cans of spray paint, but none of it has spilled.

