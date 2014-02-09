State Police Troop D conducts overnight DWI checkpoint

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for Nightcast.

Louisiana State Police Troop D conducted an overnight DWI checkpoint. We'll have the results.

And more water problems in the town of Oberlin. A boil order remains in effect after crews had to repair a water main break.

Also, February is "Early Childhood Awareness Month" in Calcasieu Parish. KPLC's Haley Rush explains what that means and how state education officials are trying to reach students before they even reach Pre-K programs.

Plus, Allen Parish educators and the Allen Parish Court system are taking a fun approach to teaching students about the litigation process. KPLC's Gerron Jordan was there for "Mock Trial Day" and has this story.

And, it's something you don't see every day – big hairy hogs… and lots of them. We were there for a hog hunting tournament and the weigh in that determined the winners.

We saw more of the same today as we ended the weekend on a cloudy note. Meteorologist Zack Fradella has a look at the forecast and what this means for our work week.

We hope you're enjoying the Winter Olympics. Nightcast is scheduled to begin at 10 o'clock tonight. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.