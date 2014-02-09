State Police Troop D conducts overnight DWI checkpoint - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State Police Troop D conducts overnight DWI checkpoint

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for Nightcast.

Louisiana State Police Troop D conducted an overnight DWI checkpoint. We'll have the results.

And more water problems in the town of Oberlin. A boil order remains in effect after crews had to repair a water main break.

Also, February is "Early Childhood Awareness Month" in Calcasieu Parish. KPLC's Haley Rush explains what that means and how state education officials are trying to reach students before they even reach Pre-K programs.

Plus, Allen Parish educators and the Allen Parish Court system are taking a fun approach to teaching students about the litigation process. KPLC's Gerron Jordan was there for "Mock Trial Day" and has this story.

And, it's something you don't see every day – big hairy hogs… and lots of them. We were there for a hog hunting tournament and the weigh in that determined the winners.

We saw more of the same today as we ended the weekend on a cloudy note. Meteorologist Zack Fradella has a look at the forecast and what this means for our work week.

We hope you're enjoying the Winter Olympics. Nightcast is scheduled to begin at 10 o'clock tonight. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

