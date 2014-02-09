February marks 'Early Childhood Awareness Month' in Calcasieu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

February marks 'Early Childhood Awareness Month' in Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

February is now "Early Childhood Awareness Month" in Calcasieu Parish.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury recognized the month in support of the Calcasieu Parish School System's childhood collaboration program.

It's called the Head Start program. Young children can boost their learning before even starting Pre-K.

"It gives families an opportunity to have a place for their children so they can receive early learning and it also gives the parents an opportunity to come into the centers and work with their children," said Sheryl Piper, Calcasieu Parish school system early childhood director.

Head Start is free for three-year-olds. It's federally funded and geared towards low-income families.

"Education wise we have our cognitive level where they learn mathematical skills,' said Piper. "We also have literacy and language skills."

Alongside Head Start, a new state initiated Birth to Five program is starting this year.

Now certain childcare centers in Calcasieu Parish will be held to Louisiana's early learning and development standards.

"Infants and toddlers learn through play, social, and emotional relationships they develop with their teachers and parents," said Stephanie Smith, Ship's Ahoy Children's Academy director.

This month is also registration for the Universal pre-k program.

For more information on registering for the programs, click here.

