Boil order remains in effect in Oberlin

Oberlin interim Mayor Mark Manuel said the town remains under a boil order after crews continue to make repairs to a broken 6-inch water main near 5th Avenue.

Manuel said because of a leak in the main, officials shut the water off Sunday morning to make repairs. As of late Sunday afternoon, Manuel said water has been restored, but until the state can take samples on Monday, a boil order remains in effect.

