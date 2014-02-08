Washington-Marion students receive free instruments - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Washington-Marion students receive free instruments

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Five students at Washington-Marion received five instruments.

MusicMakers2U provides Southwest Louisiana youth with musical instruments.

"It's kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity to get an instrument of your own, because not everyone can afford it," said Washington-Marion Band Director, Tamekia Holliday.

Holliday chose the students based on work ethic.

Senior Tia George said because of music, she stays out of trouble. She said she spends more time at the band hall than anywhere else.

"I don't get in any trouble and it takes up time I'd be wasting," said George.

George is preparing for band auditions at Southern University. Her mother said she's excited her daughter now has her own instrument.

"She's been trying to be in Southern's band so I'm very thankful," said Tanya George.

MusicMakers2U also donated a marching band snare drum to the Washington-Marion band.

"I'm excited, because it's helping a lot of us out and to make it to the next step," said Tia George.

And the rest of the students are speechless and thankful for the moment to hold their own instrument in their hands.

MusicMakers2U started in August, 2013. Since then, 32 instruments have been donated and 22 students have been paired with an instrument.

For more information on donating instruments, contact Eve LeBlanc at 337-244-9314.

