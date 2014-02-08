U.S. Olympian breaks down door after becoming trapped

The problems in Sochi continue.

There have been plenty of reports of many of the hotels that the media were to stay in during the Sochi Winter Games not being in the best condition, but this time it was the hotel room of U.S. bobsledder Johnny Quinn.

The 30-year old Olympian became trapped in his hotel bathroom and was phoneless after showering and was forced to break through the door. Following his escape he tweeted the aftermath.