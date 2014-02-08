McNeese Softball Splits Games On Day 1 Of South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational

MOBILE, Al.-- The McNeese softball team opened the 2014 season with a 5-3, eight inning upset win over preseason no. 21 UAB Friday at the South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational. The Cowgirls dropped a 7-3 game against Austin Peay in their other game of the day.

McNeese will face Austin Peay again at 9 a.m. Saturday and will take on host South Alabama at 1:30 p.m. South Alabama was ranked 20th in the preseason polls.

UAB took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Kristen McGrath singled down the left field line to score Amy Dennis.

The Cowgirls tied the game at one all in the fifth inning when Alanna DiVittorio homered to left for her first home run of the season.

Neither team scored in the sixth or seventh inning, sending the game to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, McNeese scored four runs on three hits to take a 5-1 lead. The inning started off by using the international tie-breaker rule that put Lauren Langner on second base. Emily Vincent drew a walk and both players advanced a base on Ashley Modzelewski's bunt. A single up the middle by senior Katie Roux scored Langner for a 3-2 McNeese lead. McNeese scored its other two runs on a UAB error.

UAB scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 5-3 but Vincent came into the game and struck out JoJo Fallen to end the game.

Sophomore Jamie Allred picked up the win (1-0) after giving up eight hits and struck out four. McNeese picked up seven hits and was led by Langner's two hits. Langner also had a double in the game.

In the second game of the day, McNeese fell 7-3 to Austin Peay. Austin Peay jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when the Govs' lead-off batter Kayla Davidson hit a solo home run.

McNeese came back in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game on a RBI single by Kim Kennedy that scored Langner. Langner reached base on a fielder's choice. The Cowgirls took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Vincent scored on an RBI by Modzelewski.

Austin Peay scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth and three in the seventh to take a 7-2 lead. The Cowgirls cut into the lead with a run in the seventh on a solo home run by Modzelewski.

Vincent took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and struck out eight. The Cowgirls managed only three hits with two coming from Modzelewski and the other from Kennedy.

McNeese State 5, UAB 3 (Feb 07, 2014 at Mobile, Ala.)

McNeese State....... 000 010 04 - 5 7 1 (1-0)

UAB................. 100 000 02 - 3 8 1 (0-2)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pitchers: McNeese State - Allred, Jamie; Vincent, Emily(8) and . UAB - STREETMAN,L; GOODWIN,C(7); CAMPBELL,L(8) and .

Win-Allred, Jamie(1-0) Save-Vincent, Emily(1) Loss-GOODWIN,C(0-1) T-2:55 A-0 HR MCN - DiVittorio, Alanna.

Austin Peay 7, McNeese State 3 (Feb 07, 2014 at Mobile, Ala.)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Austin Peay......... 100 111 3 - 7 7 1 (1-0)

McNeese State....... 101 000 1 - 3 3 3 (1-1)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pitchers: Austin Peay - DE CASTRO; HOOPER S(5) and . McNeese State - Vincent, Emily; Smith, Rachel(6); Lilly, Bianca(7) and .

Win-DE CASTRO Save-HOOPER S Loss-Vincent, Emily T-2:34 A-0 HR APSU - DAVIDSON.

HR MCN - Modzelewski, Ashley.

-30-