Two Calcasieu students in the running for presidential scholar honor

Two Calcasieu Parish students are in the running for a national award.

They are finalists to become National Presidential Scholars.

"My expectations are pretty low, because there's so many people," said Brittain Qualls. "If I actually did win, I'd be blown away."

"I'd just be really excited and happy if I got it," said Alex DeFelice.

Around 3,000 candidates are chosen out of more than three million high school graduates this year.

Students are chosen based on leadership qualities, school activities, and academic achievement.

Brittain Qualls is a senior at Sulphur High School. He's attending LSU's honor college in the fall.

He said he owes the nomination to his perfect ACT score.

"I'm really academic focused, I'm the captain of our quiz bowl team, in chess club, and every year I participate in the literary rally," said Qualls.

Alex DeFelice is still deciding between scholarships from Baylor or Tulane.

She's a senior at Sam Houston High School and said it's her involvement in the community that sets her apart.

"I think it definitely helped the leadership aspect, the community involvement, and just the experience of going out there and doing things," said DeFelice.

But for both students, they said it's just an accomplishment to be considered.

"It makes you feel special since there was only two in our parish and just being part of such a small group is always like a big honor," said Qualls.

"I didn't think I was in the league to get it, but the fact that I did just really shocked me," said DeFelice. "I'm excited."

A boy and girl from each state will actually be awarded the scholarship in May.

