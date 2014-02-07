Strain visits ICCS, honors student for largest cabbage in state

Louisiana Ag and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain visited ICCS in Lake Charles on Friday.

He was there not only to inspire the children but also to honor Harper Darbonne, a third grader at ICCS, with a $1,000 scholarship for her cabbage plant, which was deemed the largest in the state in a recent contest.

All of the students at ICCS were sworn in by Strain as "junior commissioners." The students also received individual badges.

"You have to promise -- look at me -- to eat your vegetables everyday! Yes, eat them up. Listen to your parents. Listen to your teachers," said Strain during the swearing in ceremony.

