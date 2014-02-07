DWI checkpoint set Saturday in Jeff Davis

A seatbelt compliance and DWI checkpoint is planned for Saturday in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

Troopers say the checkpoint will be from around 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the parish.

"Our mission will be to ticket vehicle occupants who are not properly restrained and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others," said Sgt. James Anderson in a news release.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cell phone or to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Support for the checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

