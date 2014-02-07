More child flu deaths reported in Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

More child flu deaths reported in Louisiana

(Source: Philip A. McDaniel/MGN Online) (Source: Philip A. McDaniel/MGN Online)

In their weekly report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced two additional child deaths due to influenza in Louisiana, including one from Southwest Louisiana.

According to the CDC, four children have died so far in the state this flu season. The CDC is legally obligated to report all child deaths related to the flu to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

"Since Oct. 1, 2013... lab tests have confirmed at least 53 deaths statewide from influenza. However, hundreds of people die in Louisiana each year without ever being diagnosed with the flu or from other conditions made worse by influenza, so this figure does not represent the full risk to the population of the flu," said the DHH in a news release.

According to DHH estimates, since October 2013, there have been up to 520,000 cases, 5,200 hospitalizations and 600 deaths cause by the flu. The dominant strain this year is H1N1, and DHH officials expect flu season to last until April.

The DHH strongly encourages everyone to receive a flu vaccination, if they have not done so already. To view DHH flu monitoring, click HERE.

