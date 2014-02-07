LDWF seeks information in whooping crane shootings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LDWF seeks information in whooping crane shootings

(Source: John Noll/USDA) (Source: John Noll/USDA)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are seeking information in the shooting of two whooping cranes in Jeff Davis Parish on Thursday.

The birds were found Friday near the intersection of Compton Road and Radio Tower Road north of Roanoke. One bird, a female, was shot and killed. The other bird, a male, was shot and injured.

Wildlife agents retrieved the injured male crane and transported it to LSU for examination.

"Anytime we lose one of these cranes it sets us back in our efforts to restore the whooping crane population back to its historic levels in Louisiana," said LDWF Secretary Robert Barham. "These were once native birds to Louisiana and the department would like to see these cranes thrive again in the future with a sustainable population."

LDWF's Operation Game Thief program is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information about the shootings that leads to an arrest. To report any information regarding this case, call 1-800-442-2511.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

