Vendor Vet database created for SWLA businesses

The Safety Council of SWLA has created a new online database called Vendor Vet.

It's a new registration process for small businesses, designed to facilitate a secure way for you to register your business in the supplier database.

While it's similar to Angie's List, Vendor Vet does not have a rating system for businesses.

Vendor Vet was created specifically to cater to the economic growth in SWLA.

