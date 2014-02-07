Sulphur junior named BESE student representative - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur junior named BESE student representative

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Haley Campbell. (Source: Calcasieu Parish School System) Haley Campbell. (Source: Calcasieu Parish School System)
SULPHUR, LA -

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish School System:

Sulphur High junior Haley Campbell has been named the student representative for the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Haley is the first student from Sulphur High and the second student from Calcasieu Parish to serve as a BESE representative.

For the last 30 years, the Louisiana Association of Student Councils has selected one individual through a competitive process as the student representative to BESE in Baton Rouge. The board operates through a system of standing committees that set key education initiatives while striving to provide leadership through developing an outline for the continuous improvement of public education.

Louisiana is one of a handful of states in the nation to have a student sit on a state education regulatory board. Haley will serve on the Academic Goals and Instructional Improvement committee, which addresses issues related to accountability, academic standards and assessment.

In addition to serving as the BESE student representative, Haley sits on the City of Sulphur's Mayor's Youth Council and is an altar server at Our Lady of Lasallette Church. As a 4.0 student, newspaper staffs. 

Haley is the daughter of Tim and Paulette Campbell.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly