Sulphur junior named BESE student representative

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish School System:

Sulphur High junior Haley Campbell has been named the student representative for the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Haley is the first student from Sulphur High and the second student from Calcasieu Parish to serve as a BESE representative.

For the last 30 years, the Louisiana Association of Student Councils has selected one individual through a competitive process as the student representative to BESE in Baton Rouge. The board operates through a system of standing committees that set key education initiatives while striving to provide leadership through developing an outline for the continuous improvement of public education.

Louisiana is one of a handful of states in the nation to have a student sit on a state education regulatory board. Haley will serve on the Academic Goals and Instructional Improvement committee, which addresses issues related to accountability, academic standards and assessment.

In addition to serving as the BESE student representative, Haley sits on the City of Sulphur's Mayor's Youth Council and is an altar server at Our Lady of Lasallette Church. As a 4.0 student, newspaper staffs.

Haley is the daughter of Tim and Paulette Campbell.