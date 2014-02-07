Laser treatment for 'Trouble' the cat - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Laser treatment for 'Trouble' the cat

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A 27-year-old Lake Charles man is arrested following a shooting on Thursday. Sheriff's officials believe he shot and killed his girlfriend's stepfather. We'll have more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, DNA testing remains a critical process for identifying suspects of certain crimes. However, that testing can take weeks. Now there's word that time could soon be reduced to just minutes.

President Barack Obama signs the long-awaited farm bill today. It will expand federal crop insurance and end direct government payments to farmers while the bulk of the costs are for food stamps. How will this affect area farmers? KPLC's Monica Grimaldo will have a live report at noon.

Plus, an east Texas veterinarian has spent the past year working on a cat with unexplained injuries. Nothing has worked. Now, the doctor is trying out another treatment: lasers. Check out the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

In weather, Ben tells me this cool day may end with showers into the evening. The weekend promises a warm-up, though, and you can find out more during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

