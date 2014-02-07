Local students collecting coats for women's shelter

The cold weather we are experiencing can be downright miserable, even when you have heavy coats to keep warm. But for some families, a struggle to make ends meet leaves them truly out in the cold.

That is why students with East Beauregard High School's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club is leading a charge to help those in need. They have been collecting coats since October for the June Jenkins Women's Shelter in DeRidder.

The students delivered 75 coats before Christmas and with the cold weather sticking around, they are keeping the collection going. If you want to help, click here to connect with the club's leader.

