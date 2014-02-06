KPLC alters news broadcasts for Olympic coverage

To accommodate all the coverage of the Sochi Olympics, KPLC has altered the schedules for 7News at Noon and 7News Nightcast.

We will not broadcast 7News at Noon through Friday Feb. 21. We will produce a 10-minute local newscast that will be available on our livestream channel at www.bit.ly/12bw7yB. We will also record the newscast and post it to our website, Facebook page and News App.

7News Nightcast will air every night but the start time and length will vary during this two-week period. You can watch the Nightcast every night on our livestream.

The following is a list of all newscasts that will be affected. All other shows, KPLC Sunrise, Midday, 7News Live at 5 and 6 will not be affected.

For exclusive coverage from the games in Sochi, go to our Olympic Zone HERE.



Adjusted KPLC Newscast Schedule

Friday, Feb. 21

• Nightcast will be broadcast on our livestream at 10 p.m. for about 10 minutes. The full show will air from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

• Nightcast will be broadcast on our livestream at 10 p.m. for about 10 minutes. The full show will air at adjusted times.

Sunday, Feb. 23

• Nightcast will be broadcast 10-10:35 p.m.