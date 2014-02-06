Attorney General addresses Cameron Superintendent case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Attorney General addresses Cameron Superintendent case

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

KPLC spoke to Louisiana Attorney General "Buddy" Caldwell regarding the investigation of the Cameron Parish School Superintendent, Stephanie Rodrigue.

Rodrigue came under fire when she received a $50,000 payment in December 2012, which she claims was for pay raises that she never took.

Louisiana State Police recently completed their investigation on Rodrigue and submitted it to the Cameron District Attorney, Cecil Sanner.

Sanner recused himself in the case and turned it over to the Attorney General. Caldwell says they received the report on Monday.

"The fact that we've received a report is no indication that anything has been done wrong," Caldwell said.

"The purpose of us receiving the report is to see if there is any misconduct or anything within the report that warrants further investigation, if it's an ethical problem or a civil matter, if any laws have been broken," said Caldwell.

You can read more on the story HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    •   
