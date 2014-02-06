Attorney General addresses Jeff Davis Eight

The recent discovery of the body of a Lake Arthur woman has renewed concern about the Jeff Davis Eight. The mysterious deaths of women in that area span almost 10 years.

The first body found was of Loretta Chaisson in 2005. The eighth body was of Necole Guillory in 2009.

The recent death of Lacie Fontenot in Lake Arthur has not been linked to the Jeff Davis Eight, but many are still asking why the Louisiana Attorney General has not stepped in to take over the investigation, since the cases have remained unsolved for so long.

KPLC spoke to Louisiana Attorney General "Buddy" Caldwell in an interview.

"The Attorney General's Office has absolutely zero jurisdiction and control over that investigation. We do have members who are taking part and give assistance for checking information in that matter, but we don't have authority to take it over," said Caldwell.

The AG's Office does have a representative on a task force created years ago to offer assistance in the Jeff Davis investigation where it is needed. However, the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office has primary jurisdiction in the case.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.