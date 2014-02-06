Grand jury declines to indict homicide suspect

A Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury on Thursday declined to indict a 28-year-old Lake Charles man in connection with a fatal 2012 shooting.

Lionel Jacoby Rubin was facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

"The main witness in the case said they could not identify the subject," said Holly Carter, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.

Shane Antonio Landry, 23, was killed and an unidentified 62-year-old woman was injured in the shooting on North Cherry Street on June 14, 2012.

At the time of the shooting, Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon told KPLC that it was not a random act and that two children were in the home at the time of the incident but were unharmed.

Rubin was indicted on the charges in July 2012, but the District Attorney's office recently refilled the charges.

Rubin has remained in jail on a $1,500,000 bond since his arrest on July 12, 2012.

Other indictments

• David Karl Benoit, 59, of Sulphur, was indicted on one count of sexual battery. Benoit, who was arrested in July 2013, has been accused of sexual contact with a child on numerous occasions for three years, beginning in 2004, when the alleged victim was 6 years old.

• Joseph A. Fruge, 62, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Fruge, who was arrested in December 2013, is accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile.

• Joshua Samuel Hill, 20, and Kayla Nichelle Hill, 20, both of Lake Charles, were indicted on one count of cruelty to juveniles. The Hills, arrested in December 2013, are accused of abusing a young boy.

• Albert G. Savoie, 40, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

