One dead, suspect in custody following shooting in Lake Charles

One man is dead and another is facing a second-degree murder charge after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Smith Road in Lake Charles.



The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Jerome Guillory, 27, shot Felton Boutte, 43, following a verbal altercation in Guillory's home. Boutte is the stepfather of Guillory's girlfriend, authorities said.



"We were able to arrest the subject a short time after in the trailer park," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "We got him at the office and we're questioning him and several witnesses."

Investigators said after family members broke up the fight, Guillory got a gun from a back room of the mobile home and shot Boutte.

"We do have a couple witnesses that were in the residence at the time of the shooting so we're going to question them and hopefully they will cooperate and that will help us tremendously in this investigation," Mancuso said.

It took deputies a few hours to maintain a search warrant.

"They would not give us permission to search so we (got) a search warrant and we secured the area," Mancuso said.

Judge Robert Wyatt set Guillory's bond at $500,000.



Although a suspect was arrested, authorities said the shooting is still under investigation.

