CPSO seeking diesel theft suspect

CPSO seeking diesel theft suspect

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect in connection with the November 2013 theft of diesel.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on November 18 at Fuel Stop 36, located at 108 Hwy 397 in Lake Charles.

Responding deputies were advised that the suspect had stolen a gas card and had purchased over $790 in diesel. The suspect fled the scene in an older model gray GMC van pulling a large trailer with a 300-gallon container.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicle headed northbound on Hwy 397 before stopping in a nearby wooded area.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

"During further investigation, detectives discovered the suspect has used the stolen gas card numerous times since November 9 at several Lake Charles gas stations, stealing over $5,120 in diesel," said Kim Myers, Spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, in a news release.

The suspect in the case is described as a white male, age 30-40, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighing 165-175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPSO at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

