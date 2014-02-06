UL Lafayette Jazz Ensemble preparing for concert with New York Voices

The UL Lafayette Jazz Ensemble will perform February 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Angelle Hall on the UL Lafayette campus.

The 20-piece big band will perform nine songs with the New York Voices, said Dr. William Hochkeppel, director of the Jazz Ensemble.



"The arrangements are tremendous," Hochkeppel said. "There are some great jazz classics, a Stevie Wonder tune and a Paul Simon tune. There's swing, bebop, blues, a samba, and that's just to name a few."

The New York voices will hold an open rehearsal for the event on February 20 at 7 p.m. in Angelle Hall.

Teachers interested in taking students to the open rehearsal should call 337-482-5669 or email hochkeppel@louisiana.edu.

Tickets to the February 21 event are $10 for general admission. Tickets for high school and elementary school are $5, and admission is free for UL Lafayette students, faculty and staff.

For more information, contact the UL Lafayette School of Music at 482-6012 or music@louisiana.edu.

