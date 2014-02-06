McNeese to open Student Innovation Center

McNeese State University will hold an opening ceremony for its Student Innovation Center on February 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the SEED Center.

The event is open to the public. The SIC consists of three classrooms on the first floor of the center and includes Apple technology, gaming and app development software and digital advertisement creation programs.



"The Student Innovation Center's vision is to inspire meaningful creativity, encourage student exploration of new frontiers and stimulate economic development," said Janet Woolman, Executive Director of Economic Development and the Louisiana Environmental Research Center at McNeese.

"McNeese is one of two universities in the nation that offer courses in the Innovation Engineering Management System," said Renee Leleux, Spokesperson for McNeese, in a news release.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.