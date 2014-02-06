Attack of the zombie bees! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Attack of the zombie bees!

(Source: WPTZ/NBC) (Source: WPTZ/NBC)
(Source: WPTZ/NBC) (Source: WPTZ/NBC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Weather is the big topic of discussion today. Ben tells me we can expect a cold and cloudy day, with a few showers. We have been getting many calls from our viewers about a bit of snow and sleet. If you saw any of it, send us your pictures by emailing us at news@kplctv.com!

KPLC's Monica Grimaldo has been out and about this morning chasing down all the reports of winter weather. Look for a live report from her at noon. You can also access pictures HERE, and more on the forecast HERE. Ben will also let us know when we can expect a warm-up during his live, local forecast at noon.

Folks in Oberlin are having to deal with a major water issue. We'll tell you about the boil advisory underway and what caused the problem. We also have info HERE.

Also today, it sounds like a plot from a horror movie – a plague of zombie bees – but it's very real. We'll explain how these bees pose a serious financial impact on beekeepers at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Plus, a billion dollar development project in Miami may be on hold thanks to an ancient discovery.  It's a village dating back to the 1500s.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    •   
