Sulphur man charged with possession of child pornography

A Sulphur man is in jail on charges he downloaded and distributed child pornography.



Wednesday, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations served a search warrant at the residence of 52-year-old James Allen Newman. The warrant was obtained as the result of an Operation Child Watch investigation into suspected downloading and distribution of child porn.

Authorities determined Newman was responsible for downloading and distributing child pornography. During questioning, Newman admitted to downloading child pornography. As part of the investigation, detectives seized computers for forensic analysis.

Newman is charged with pornography involving juveniles and was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. If convicted, he faces up to a $50,000 fine and 5 to 20 years in prison without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.