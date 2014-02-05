A happy ending for the Edwards house - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

A happy ending for the Edwards house

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

It was a happy ending for an elderly couple who lost their truck and $400 in a case of home repairs gone bad.

In a recent 7On Your Side report, KPLC's Theresa Schmidt highlighted the case of Gussie and Jeffery Edwards.

After costly plumbing repairs that did not seem to fix much of anything, local contractor Brandon Bellon Development and subcontractors with Team Elite stepped in to lend a hand.

They approached the Edwards about the condition of the house and then fixed it all for free. They righted the plumbing, patched up that hole in the back of the house, replaced the bad faucet in the bathroom and replaced the deteriorating, uneven linoleum flooring in the kitchen.

Plumber Peanut Bearb said, "We just hope that, you know, doing this and... other people seeing us do this will make other people do it. As long as we keep building this up, more people will take care of each other."

"If everybody does a little bit, it just makes everybody happy, versus having to hear horror stories about everybody and everything," Bearb said.

Gussie Edwards is beside herself with joy over their kind gesture.

"My heart is just so full. I'm going to leave it at that, and I'm going to pray for each and every one of them that played a part in this, because God knows my heart is just so full, and I'm so happy to take a look in the kitchen: they're fixing all of that. They done lay all new rugs in there for me," said Edwards.

Efforts are also underway to retrieve the Edwards' truck and the $400 they spent on substandard work.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly