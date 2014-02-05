Remembrance Ceremony for two fallen Jennings Police Officers

Two fallen police officers were remembered Wednesday afternoon in Jennings. Former Jennings Police Captain, Kenneth Guidry, and Officer Burton LeBlanc, died 14 years ago today.

Family members and friends say it doesn't get any easier.

Officers say its been about ten years since they held a remembrance like this and they plan to make it an annual one.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have the full story tonight on Nightcast.

