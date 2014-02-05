Former volunteer firefighter charged with arson

A 26-year-old Longville man, a former volunteer firefighter, has been charged with four counts of simple arson.

Veronica Mosgrove, press secretary for the state Department of Agriculture & Forestry, said that Brandon Harris was arrested Tuesday following a month-long investigation.

Mosgrove said the fires, set in a wooded area south of DeRidder in 2012 and 2013, damaged 17 acres of land and destroyed $12,500 in timber.

Harris admitted to setting the fires to make money and for the thrill of fighting fires, Mosgrove said.

"It is extremely discouraging when someone who is supposed to be protecting lives and property now stands accused of doing the unthinkable," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain. "I want to take this opportunity to thank the many firefighters who do the right thing and who truly work to protect us."

Bond was set at $60,000.

