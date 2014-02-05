Sulphur men sentenced in counterfeit money case

Two Sulphur men have been sentenced on charges of conspiring to counterfeit U.S. currency.

Shaun Daigle, 35, and Patrick Murray, 45, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.

According to United States Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, Daigle received 41 months in prison, and Murray received 24 months in prison.

The two were also sentenced to serve two years of supervised release.

Daigle and Murray pleaded guilty on November 14, 2013.



"According to evidence presented at the guilty plea, from May 1, 2013 to May 25, 2013, Daigle and Murray conspired to manufacture and distribute counterfeit U.S. currency in the Sulphur, Lake Charles, and Westlake, La. areas," said Finley in a news release.

The U.S. Secret Service and Sulphur Police Department conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.

